Lower gas prices fueling Labor Day travel

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Labor Day weekend is often characterized as the unofficial end of summer, which means many people might be hitting the road this three-day holiday weekend. With the same idea in mind, the highways will be very busy for many Americans.

Triple A predicts travel will be up 10 percent nationwide over last year

The number of Americans hitting the road this Labor Day weekend is expected to reach pre-pandemic levels amid declining gas prices. With Governor Kemp’s gas tax suspension, Gas Buddy experts tell me Georgia is the best place to fill up if you’re heading to the beach.

With the gas declining for 11 straight weeks, it will be no surprise that many people will fill up and hit the road on this three-day weekend. Head of Petroleum Analysis for GasBuddy Patrick De Haan says the average price for gas in Georgia is 3.32 cents a gallon, down four cents a gallon in the last week.

“Certainly some good news Labor Day likely to be the lowest price of any summer holiday this year gas prices at some stations in Georgia now well under $3 in fact some stations in the two 70s.”

Behind the wheel is where many people will kick off their Labor Day weekend, but to make it safely to your destination, the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety wants people to make sure they put their phones down and keep their eyes on the road.

“Remember the goal this weekend is not to have a wreck or a crash the goal this weekend is for everybody to get where they’re going safely and understand that everybody is going somewhere and everybody wants to get there safely,” says Robert Hydrick

AAA estimates 1.4 million vehicles are entering the highway this Labor Day weekend. But, Robert Hydrick with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety says it important to be patient.

“With more vehicles on the road, more cars and trucks, the pace of traffic is going to be a little bit slower than normal, and with it, it’s going to be very important to understand that it may take a few minutes longer to get to your destinations,” says Robert Hydrick.

Across the country, drivers can expect a 41% increase in travel, so be sure to keep your eyes on the road and enjoy your labor day weekend.

