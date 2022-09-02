Pet of the Week: 1 pup still in need of forever home

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A sweet senior pup still needs her forever home. We showed Frenchie a while back and she still has not been adopted. This sweet girl is an 11-year-old Labrador Retriever.

Don’t let her age fool you! Like they say, age is just a number, and this girl doesn’t act a day over five. Frenchie loves to play fetch and run around with her other dog friends.

On top of being great with other dogs, cats and children of all ages. She is fully trained, fixed and up-to-date on all of her vaccines!

Frenchie a while back and she still has not been adopted. This sweet girl is an 11-year-old Labrador Retriever. (Source: Red Woof Ave.)

You can apple to adopt her by calling Woof Ave. Rescue at 334-502-7900 or click here.

Now we have something very special! Our first cat Pet of the Week! Not just one though, we have FOUR! Meet Chunk (F), Smudge (M), Snout (M) and Tee (F).

Meet Chunk (F), Smudge (M), Snout (M) and Tee (F) (Source: Red Woof Ave.)

These kittens are four months old and all from the same litter. They are all vaccinated and set to be fixed next week.

They are the most lovable and spunky kittens and are starting to show their personalities.

If you are interested in any of the kittens, you can visit Woof Ave. Rescue or call at 334-502-7900.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.