Rain Chances Lower for Saturday, but Increasing For Sunday/Monday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heading into the holiday weekend, Saturday looks like the driest of the days with a 20-40% rain coverage in the afternoon and evening. It should feature the best chance for dry weather to get out and get some things done - including attending some of the college football games across the Deep South! If you have Labor Day weekend plans on Sunday or Monday, there will be scattered showers and storms to deal with - not a washout, but you’ll want to have a backup plan just in case you have something going on outside. For Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, the coverage of rain will drop back off a bit, and because of this, our temperatures will likely be the warmest they will be out of the next week or so - low to mid 90s. For the rest of next week and next weekend, our forecast becomes a bit more unsettled with better chances of rain and storms hanging around and temperatures dropping back to the 80s.

