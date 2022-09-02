Business Break
Rain at times for the holiday weekend

Tyler’s forecast
A chance of showers and storms returns Friday afternoon and evening with an even better chance of scattered showers and storms over the holiday weekend.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain chances go up little by little as we go throughout Labor Day weekend thanks to an increase in moisture from the south and east.

Partly sunny today with an increase in clouds this afternoon as the chance of showers and storms also returns. Highest coverage (40%) will be from 3 to 6 PM ET so at least half of us will stay dry, especially some of our northern and western communities. High temperatures should stay under 90 in the upper 80s.

Some of our high school football games look wet tonight, but in general rain chances should taper down as the evening goes on.

More clouds than sun over the weekend with rain coverage around 50-60%. As a whole, there should be little day-to-day differences, especially Saturday and Sunday, with scattered storms around both days. Saturday’s rain should mainly be confined to the afternoon and evening. There could be rain in spots anytime Sunday, even in the morning. However, it won’t be a weekend washout. Realize, you won’t necessarily get rain every day! Hit-or-miss storms are back Labor Day. Highs all three days will be in the 80s.

Looking ahead to the rest of next week, it appears Tuesday and Wednesday may be the driest. It might turn unsettled again the second half of next week.

