Shooting on 33rd Street in Columbus leaves 1 injured

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on 33rd Street in Columbus.

According to Command Sgt. Malone, there was one person injured in the incident.

The victim was transported to the emergency room for their non-life-threatening injuries.

According to authorities, no arrests or motives have been made in the shooting.

