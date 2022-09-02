Shooting on 33rd Street in Columbus leaves 1 injured
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on 33rd Street in Columbus.
According to Command Sgt. Malone, there was one person injured in the incident.
The victim was transported to the emergency room for their non-life-threatening injuries.
According to authorities, no arrests or motives have been made in the shooting.
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.