Two teens dead, one still injured after south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “I was playing the video game, and all I heard was pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, and then I hear another pop,” says one woman who lives on Drake Street near Torch Hill Road. Shots were fired around 11:30 Wednesday night in this neighborhood near torch hill road.

“And then I hear a gunshot again, well what sounded like a gunshot and like I said at that point I wasn’t sure if I was hearing fireworks or gunfire,” said the neighbor. The shots left two people dead and one person recovering in the hospital.

According to Coroner Buddy Bryan, they are identified as 18-year-old Anton Hamilton and 17-year-old Myshaun Smith. Neighbors who didn’t want to be on camera say they heard rapid gunfire making them think it was a high-powered weapon. “I thought it was gunfire, and when it was rapid, I couldn’t figure out if it was fireworks or if it was people shooting at each other,” said the neighbor.

The mother of 18-year-old Anton Hamilton told us off camera she picked her son up from work Wednesday night at Cook-out and dropped him off at an apartment complex to visit his sister. She tells me he left to meet a friend and never returned to his sister’s apartment. She says he and a friend took a shortcut to get to another friend’s house.

People who live in this area say that this neighborhood is typically quiet, but they also tell me recently, teenagers from the apartment complex beyond this fence have cut a hole in this fence. “I sometimes see neighborhood kids walking up and down through here, but I mean, I never see them being bad. Usually, they are walking around just doing what kids do,” said the neighbor.

Hamilton’s mother says he was a senior at Kendrick High School, a quiet young man who wanted to become a barber after graduation. Unfortunately, no one in the neighborhood seems to have any information on what led to the gunfire and, ultimately, the death of the two young men.

