UPDATE: Three arrested in business scam investigation in Auburn

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police have arrested three people on theft of property charges after a scam investigation.

On Aug. 27, Auburn police arrested 33-year-old Darius Jermaine Briscoe and 22-year-old Taliyah Breshae Oliver on felony warrants charging each with theft of property first degree.

Two arrested in business scam investigation in Auburn
Two arrested in business scam investigation in Auburn(Source: Auburn Police Division)

The arrests stem from an investigation involving a scam that targeted multiple businesses in Auburn and surrounding area.

Targeted businesses received phone calls from the suspects falsely representing themselves as a law enforcement authority. Under the guise of conducting an investigation, employees were directed to turn over cash to the offenders who victims believed were law enforcement officers.

Briscoe and Oliver were developed as suspects in multiple instances of this scam where the targeted businesses incurred a significant financial loss. Police located both suspects on Aug. 27.

Briscoe and Oliver were both transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $5,000 bond.

On Aug. 31, Auburn police arrested 19-year-old Janiya Alexis Oliver, of Opelika, on a felony warrant charging her with theft of property third degree.

19-year-old Janiya Alexis Oliver
19-year-old Janiya Alexis Oliver(Source: Auburn Police Division)

This arrest stems from an ongoing investigation involving a scam targeting multiple businesses in the Auburn area.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with related information is encouraged to contact the Auburn Police Department at 334- 501-3140.

