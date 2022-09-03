Business Break
Auburn opens football season against Mercer Bears

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. Central, 7 p.m. Eastern at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
By Gabriela Johnson
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “87,451 will pack the stadium and we get to do it five Saturdays in a row starting this week with Mercer,” says Jeff Shearer of Auburn Athletics Communications.

Fans are excited to start another season of tailgating, some starting as early as Thursday here on the plains.

Rod Duke, resident of Huntsville, Al, planned all year for tailgating season. Duke and his family have spent their Thursday’s through Sunday’s tailgating since 2000.

“The tailgating parts leads up to the game, which leads up to the band and excitement, which then leads up to a W. So Coach Harsin, we’re looking for a bunch of W’s this season,” says Duke.

As the gameday experience returns to the loveliest village on the plains, the city of Auburn and Auburn athletics have a few reminders for fans.

Since tomorrow is the first of 5 consecutive home games for the Tigers, fans can expect the same gameday traffic congestion and road closures for the next month.

Auburn Public Safety officials remind the community of affected streets that will be closed or have an altered flow of traffic. These streets include College St., Dean Rd., S. Donahue Drive, Magnolia Ave., Highway 14 or Martin Luther King Dr., Samford Ave., and Wright St.

Auburn Police department wants the community to know they prepare in advance for gameday traffic congestion.

What’s new in 2022 for Auburn Athletics are a few social media accounts and an app that fans are encouraged to follow to get LIVE gameday updates regarding road closures, traffic delays, gate opening reminders, and more. Downloading the app and following these accounts will help fans elevate their game day experience.

“We figured it would be a great way to communicate,” says Shearer, “Auburn Game day, you can find that on Twitter, on Facebook, on Instagram, you can download the Auburn Tigers App.”

The new social media accounts to follow are:

  • Twitter: @auburn_gameday
  • Instagram: @auburn_gameday
  • Facebook: Auburn Gameday

Downloading the Waze app will help for the most up-to-date route directions and road closures.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

