Rainy Conditions Ahead for the Rest of Labor Day Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After seeing a few showers throughout the Valley today to kick off Labor Day Weekend, we will be transitioning into a more rainy trend tomorrow. Sunday, you can expect widespread rain coverage throughout the day with a 50% coverage of rain. The rain will be continuous throughout the day and will transition into Monday with similar conditions. Temperatures tomorrow and Monday are expected to be in the upper 80s but could be cooler depending on when you see the showers. After the holiday weekend, a drier forecast is in store for a short period as the rain coverage for Tuesday is expected to be around 20%; however, this will not last forever. Looking ahead into the later parts of the work week the rain coverage for Thursday is bumped up to around 50% and that continues into the weekend. September marks the beginning of meteorological fall, our temperatures are still forecasted to be in the upper 80s to low 90s, so we are not seeing much relief from the summer heat just yet.

