Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Rainy Conditions Ahead for the Rest of Labor Day Weekend

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Labor Day Weekend WTVM
Labor Day Weekend WTVM(WTVM Weather)
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After seeing a few showers throughout the Valley today to kick off  Labor Day Weekend, we will be transitioning into a more rainy trend tomorrow. Sunday, you can expect widespread rain coverage throughout the day with a 50% coverage of rain. The rain will be continuous throughout the day and will transition into Monday with similar conditions. Temperatures tomorrow and Monday are expected to be in the upper 80s but could be cooler depending on when you see the showers. After the holiday weekend, a drier forecast is in store for a short period as the rain coverage for Tuesday is expected to be around 20%; however, this will not last forever.  Looking ahead into the later parts of the work week the rain coverage for Thursday is bumped up to around 50% and that continues into the weekend. September marks the beginning of meteorological fall, our temperatures are still forecasted to be in the upper 80s to low 90s, so we are not seeing much relief from the summer heat just yet.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 arrested during search warrant, over $14K seized in drugs in Columbus
2 arrested after $14K worth of drugs seized in Columbus
Community mourns loss of Columbus businessman
Community mourns loss of Columbus businessman
David Cruz continues walk of faith journey in Florida
South Columbus tenants fear homelessness after 60-day vacate notice
South Columbus tenants fear homelessness after 60-day vacate notice
Valley father finds missing son dead
Valley father finds missing son dead

Latest News

Both community members and residents spent the afternoon listening to music and enjoying the...
Rain Chances Lower for Saturday, but Increasing For Sunday/Monday
Afternoon and evening rain/storms will dot the landscape in spots Friday.
Rain at times for the holiday weekend
A chance of showers and storms returns Friday afternoon and evening with an even better chance...
Friday Morning Weather on the Go
Recent rainfall bringing standing water to Alexandria neighborhoods
August 2022 Rainfall