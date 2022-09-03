Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Select taxpayer information accidentally exposed online, IRS says

The IRS says it mistakenly exposed taxpayer data belonging to nonprofits.
The IRS says it mistakenly exposed taxpayer data belonging to nonprofits.(WGCL)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Internal Revenue Service acknowledges an error that inadvertently exposed taxpayer information on the web.

The admission Friday involves as many as 120,000 individuals who filed a 990-T form that nonprofit organizations often use.

The IRS form is to report unrelated business income.

Agency officials said they have removed the files from public view on its website and will be contacting those affected directly.

The Wall Street Journal reports the Treasury Department planned to notify Congress about the accidental disclosure.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 arrested during search warrant, over $14K seized in drugs in Columbus
2 arrested after $14K worth of drugs seized in Columbus
Valley father finds missing son dead
Valley father finds missing son dead
Columbus police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead and one person injured.
Victims ID’d in late-night shooting on Torch Hill Road in Columbus
David Cruz continues walk of faith journey in Florida
Community mourns loss of Columbus businessman
Community mourns loss of Columbus businessman

Latest News

Cal Fire crews work a flare up near the Barrett Mobile Home and RV Park as they fight the...
Injuries, destruction reported in Northern California blaze
Kamelia and Maria Zarka are the first mother-daughter team to fly as a pilot and first officer...
First ever mother-daughter duo pilot Hawaiian Airlines flight
Raymond McLeod, 37, wanted for the murder of 30-year-old Krystal Mitchell in San Diego, was...
‘He’s never going to get away again’: Murder suspect faces judge after international capture
Columbus Bank Executive passes away
Columbus Bank Executive passes away