South Columbus tenants fear homelessness after 60-day vacate notice

By WTVM News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several tenants living in South Columbus are worried they will end up homeless after they received a letter saying they have 60 days to leave.

The letter from property managers says that the people living on Terminal Court will have to vacate by Oct. 22 for renovations.

However, the complex says residents can move into the new apartments once upgrades are complete.

They say six new apartments will be available for move-in on a first-come-first-serve basis by next week.

One property manager from Kennon Parker Duncan and Davis says current residents are on a month-to-month lease. Georgia law only requires a 60-day eviction notice for people with those types of leases.

“We’re trying to improve and revitalize that area as a whole. The homeowners are doing amazing renovations over there,” said the property manager. “The new owner is the one who gave the directive to renovate the units as they become vacant. So this isn’t -- Ken and Parker doesn’t make that decision. We are hired by the homeowner.”

The rent for the new apartment will be $675 with a $500 deposit.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

