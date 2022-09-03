Two families of Columbus teen homicide victims call for justice

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two grieving families came together to remember two teens gunned down in South Columbus just two days ago.

Police say 17-year-old Myshaun Smith and 18-year-old Anton Hamilton were killed at a local apartment complex Wednesday night in a triple shooting.

They say these young men were best friends, simply caught at the wrong place and time. As police continue investigating this triple shooting, they’re hoping for justice and to learn more about the victims’ connection to the third person shot.

“I don’t know who did it. I just pray that justice get found as soon as possible ‘cus I miss my baby. This wasn’t supposed to happen to him. He’s supposed to be here with me,” said Monique Hamilton, fighting back the tears as she talked about the loss of her son Anton.

Monique spoke to family and friends tonight during a vigil about the untimely death of her son.

Wednesday night, Columbus police responded two a triple shooting at Eagle Trace apartments on Torch Hill Road. Around 11 p-m, officials say three male teens were shot. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says 17-year-old Myshaun Smith and 18-year-old Anton Hamilton died. Police say 18-year-old Steven Copeland was the only one who survived.

Both families say Smith and Hamilton were best friends, and they don’t know who Copeland is and wonder why he was at the complex that night. Hamilton’s mother says he was a Kendrick high school senior aspiring to be a barber while working at Cookout.

“Like, Anton was a loving person -- never liked to smile. Everyone that knows my son knows he doesn’t like to smile. He’s just -- he’s solid. He’s quiet. He stays to himself. He doesn’t bother anybody. And for this to happen to him and them like that, it don’t make no sense,” added Anton.

Smith’s family says he was attending an Atlanta area high school. They say smith played basketball, danced and was the life of the party, spending much of his time working in a local barbershop.

“He was a comedian, and he was my dance partner. Every Time we got together and some music jumped off, Myshaun and I would dance, and we would act a fool and we would have some good clean fun. I’m sure going to miss my dance partner,” said Terecie Tolbert, Smith’s great-aunt.

During the candlelight vigil, both families say the bodies of Smith and Hamilton were found in the back of Eagle Trace apartments.

“Don’t let it be another Black boy that’s unsolved in Columbus, Georgia that don’t nobody know nothing. Somebody knows something, heard something, seen something,” said Smith’s grandmother Annie Williams.

They say three families are mourning, including the family of the suspect. But, because both victims were so close, they plan to come together.

Columbus police are still searching for a suspect. Stay tuned to News Leader 9 for any updates on this investigation.

