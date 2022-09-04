Sunshine is Still a Possibility for Labor Day Despite the Rain Today

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After seeing a few showers throughout the Valley on Saturday to kick off Labor Day Weekend, we will be transitioning into a more rainy trend for your Sunday. Today, the Valley will see mostly cloudy conditions and the coverage of rain ranging between 60-70%. You can expect the rain to start around lunchtime as isolated showers that will be hit or miss for most folks; however, a more organized band of showers/storms will be moving through the Valley around 9 pm tonight. This band of showers/storms will continue through the nighttime hours into Monday morning. Labor Day is looking drier than today with a 30% coverage of rain, which will be the typical afternoon/evening showers we are used to seeing. Temperatures today are expected to be in the mid-80s but could be cooler depending on when you see the showers. After the holiday weekend, a dry trend in the forecast is hanging around for Tuesday as the rain coverage is expected to be around 20%; however, this will not last forever. Looking ahead into the later parts of the work week the rain coverage for Thursday is bumped up to around 50% and that continues into the weekend. September marks the beginning of meteorological fall, our temperatures are forecasted to be in the low to mid-80s this week with the exception of Tuesday and Wednesday, making conditions feel SLIGHTLY more like fall thanks to the high rain coverage this week.

