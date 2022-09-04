Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Sunshine is Still a Possibility for Labor Day Despite the Rain Today

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
2 Day POP AM WTVM
2 Day POP AM WTVM(WTVM Weather)
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After seeing a few showers throughout the Valley on Saturday to kick off Labor Day Weekend, we will be transitioning into a more rainy trend for your Sunday.  Today, the Valley will see mostly cloudy conditions and the coverage of rain ranging between 60-70%. You can expect the rain to start around lunchtime as isolated showers that will be hit or miss for most folks; however, a more organized band of showers/storms will be moving through the Valley around 9 pm tonight. This band of showers/storms will continue through the nighttime hours into Monday morning.  Labor Day is looking drier than today with a 30% coverage of rain, which will be the typical afternoon/evening showers we are used to seeing. Temperatures today are expected to be in the mid-80s but could be cooler depending on when you see the showers. After the holiday weekend, a dry trend in the forecast is hanging around for Tuesday as the rain coverage is expected to be around 20%; however, this will not last forever.  Looking ahead into the later parts of the work week the rain coverage for Thursday is bumped up to around 50% and that continues into the weekend. September marks the beginning of meteorological fall, our temperatures are forecasted to be in the low to mid-80s this week with the exception of Tuesday and Wednesday, making conditions feel SLIGHTLY more like fall thanks to the high rain coverage this week.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Columbus tenants fear homelessness after 60-day vacate notice
South Columbus tenants fear homelessness after 60-day vacate notice
Community mourns loss of Columbus businessman
Community mourns loss of Columbus businessman
Two families of Columbus teen homicide victims call for justice
Two families of Columbus teen homicide victims call for justice
Police presence on 2nd Street in Columbus
Heavy police presence on 2nd and 14th St. in Columbus
2 arrested during search warrant, over $14K seized in drugs in Columbus
2 arrested after $14K worth of drugs seized in Columbus

Latest News

Labor Day Weekend WTVM
Rainy Conditions Ahead for the Rest of Labor Day Weekend
Both community members and residents spent the afternoon listening to music and enjoying the...
Rain Chances Lower for Saturday, but Increasing For Sunday/Monday
Afternoon and evening rain/storms will dot the landscape in spots Friday.
Rain at times for the holiday weekend
A chance of showers and storms returns Friday afternoon and evening with an even better chance...
Friday Morning Weather on the Go