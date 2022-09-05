2 sex offenders arrested in Muscogee County

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two men were arrested on multiple charges, including failure to register as a sex offender, says Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sept. 2, the sheriff’s office Sex Offender Task Force arrested Jordan Lias and Dwayne Cullins.

Lias was charged with failure to register and failure to comply with restrictions. His initial convictions are as follows:

Child molestation

Sexual battery with a victim under 16 years old

False imprisonment

Criminal attempt to commit rape

Officer charged Cullins with failure to register and comply with restrictions, felony probation violation and possession of a drug-related object. His original convictions were for child molestation in Georgia and first-degree sodomy in Alabama.

Both are currently being held at the Muscogee County Jail.

