Columbus street named after East Urban Heights woman

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - At the top of Gleason Avenue, you can find Adlena Austin Spencer’s name honored.

Born in 1928 in Hatchecubbe, Ala., Adlena Austin Spencer is currently the oldest living resident of the East Urban Heights neighborhood.

“We stopped counting at 81, 81 to 100 people died on her street,” says her daughter, Queen Scott.

Over the weekend, family, friends, city officials, and Muscogee County Sheriff’s department, gathered at the corner of Gleason Avenue and Forrest Road for an honorary street naming ceremony to recognize Spencer’s service to her neighborhood.

“I’m so happy and so thankful for all y’all to be here today to give me this honor,” says Spencer, “I thank you, and I love you, and God bless all of you.”

For the past 50 years, Spencer has been known as “Big Mama” to everyone in her community. She is a mother of ten, grandmother of 21, great-grandma of 42, and a great-great-grandmother of 6.

“My mother had six girls and four boys, but it seems as though she had the whole neighborhood everywhere she went,” says Scott, Spencer’s ninth child, ”Everybody was always at our house, and everybody was always getting something to eat.”

Family and friends of Spencer prioritize giving her flowers while she is still here. “If you have a mother that’s still alive, you honor her while she’s still here,” says Scott.

In June 2021, Spencer received a proclamation in recognition of her service to her neighborhood. In addition, the city recognizes June 5, her birthday, as “Adlena Austin Spencer Day.”

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.