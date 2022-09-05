Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Congress begins work on next Farm Bill

farming
farming(DC Bureau)
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 12:32 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The initial steps for deciding the next five years of U.S. agriculture policy is underway.

Ranking member of the Senate Agriculture Committee John Boozman, R-AR, will play a significant role in the process. He is currently touring farms to ask farmers what they need.

Boozman said a better safety net for crops is a top priority.

“They spend all the money to get it planted, and maybe they have crop failure because of drought,” Boozman said. “We’ve experienced so much throughout the country.”

A new Farm Bill is passed every five years. The previous Farm Bill expires in September of 2023.

The National Farmers Union said the COVID-19 pandemic exposed the issue of farmers not having enough control over getting their products to market.

“Because of corporate monopolies in the middle of the food chain, we didn’t have a lot of marketing options for farmers when tough times hit,” National Farmers Union VP of Advocacy Mike Stranz said. “When the pandemic upended supply and demand.”

Boozman and the NFU both said high input costs for items like fertilizer and gasoline are hurting the industry.

Boozman also said the next Farm Bill should also focus on conservation and innovation to protect farmers from severe weather.

“The research dollars that we put into the Farm Bill, scientists are discovering different strains of crops that are more drought tolerant,” Boozman said.

The NFU says the next farm bill needs to address production, distribution and attract a lot of support. Stanz said that will help the agriculture industry, and ultimately customers, when prices on store shelves are lower.

“We need to protect our food supply. We need to have a competitive agriculture economy,” Stanz said. “So by having this big, broad coalition, we’ll all be better off with a stronger farm bill.”

Boozman says lawmakers will continue learning about differences in regional needs from farmers throughout the country before crafting any legislation.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash Ala. Highway 50
Roadways open following fatal wreck on Ala. Hwy 50
Man arrested with drugs, cash after short chase ending in Meriwether Co.
Man arrested with drugs, cash after short chase ending in Meriwether Co.
David Cruz continues walk of faith journey in Florida
Police presence on 2nd Street in Columbus
Heavy police presence on 2nd and 14th St. in Columbus
South Columbus tenants fear homelessness after 60-day vacate notice
South Columbus tenants fear homelessness after 60-day vacate notice

Latest News

Election transparency activists gathered at the South Dakota State Capitol to share their...
"Election transparency" activists gather at the South Dakota State Capitol
South Dakota Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden has gotten an increased profile on both the...
What does SD Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden's increased visibility mean for his political future?
Biden boarding Air Force One
President Biden to address ‘soul of the nation’ Thursday in Philadelphia primetime speech
South Dakota state lawmakers were not informed by Governor Kristi Noem about her intentions to...
SD state lawmakers confused by Department of Public Safety pay raise announcement