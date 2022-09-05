Construction continues to widen roads on South College St. in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - In Auburn, detour signs and traffic control measures are still taking place on South College Street and Samford Avenue to improve the roadways.

Since Early May, the start of construction on College Street includes two southbound lanes at the intersection of Samford Avenue while also widening at other intersections and adding turn lanes.

It also includes improved sidewalks, new traffic lights, and drainage improvements. Auburn University Student Meghan Stinnette said it’s been tough getting to school with all the construction going down the main road into campus.

“The construction around here is a little bit annoying in the mornings when you’re driving to school, and there’s a lot of traffic, or if you’re trying to walk on some of the sidewalks, some of the sidewalks are closed. You know, in the long run, it is going to help the campus as a whole, and it’s going to help with living situations and getting around campus easier,” said Stinnette.

Additional work is expected to take place over the next year to help improve traffic flow in the area. The project is expected to be completed next summer.

