Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Construction continues to widen roads on South College St. in Auburn

(MGN)
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - In Auburn, detour signs and traffic control measures are still taking place on South College Street and Samford Avenue to improve the roadways.

Since Early May, the start of construction on College Street includes two southbound lanes at the intersection of Samford Avenue while also widening at other intersections and adding turn lanes.

It also includes improved sidewalks, new traffic lights, and drainage improvements. Auburn University Student Meghan Stinnette said it’s been tough getting to school with all the construction going down the main road into campus.

“The construction around here is a little bit annoying in the mornings when you’re driving to school, and there’s a lot of traffic, or if you’re trying to walk on some of the sidewalks, some of the sidewalks are closed. You know, in the long run, it is going to help the campus as a whole, and it’s going to help with living situations and getting around campus easier,” said Stinnette.

Additional work is expected to take place over the next year to help improve traffic flow in the area. The project is expected to be completed next summer.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on 2nd Street in Columbus
Heavy police presence on 2nd and 14th St. in Columbus
South Columbus tenants fear homelessness after 60-day vacate notice
South Columbus tenants fear homelessness after 60-day vacate notice
David Cruz continues walk of faith journey in Florida
Two families of Columbus teen homicide victims call for justice
Two families of Columbus teen homicide victims call for justice
Kevin Perry & Christopher Hovey (L-R)
GBI: 2 Columbus men arrested on multiple child exploitation charges

Latest News

Russell County hosts annual Labor Day Fair
Man arrested with drugs, cash after short chase ending in Meriwether Co.
Man arrested with drugs, cash after short chase ending in Meriwether Co.
Fatal crash Ala. Highway 50
Roadways open following fatal wreck on Ala. Hwy 50
Shooting on Kings Mountain Ct. in Columbus leaves 1 man dead