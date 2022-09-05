Drier & Hotter Through Wednesday; Then Turning Wet

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a Labor Day with some widely spaced showers and warm and muggy weather, we expect less rain overall for Tuesday and Wednesday with the coverage around 10% Tuesday and 20% on Wednesday. As always, the afternoon and evening will feature a little better chance of showers and storms, but many will stay dry and very warm with highs back in the lower 90s. For Thursday and Friday, the weather pattern will change up quite a bit, allowing for a much better coverage of rain and storms. Highs will drop back to the low to mid 80s thanks to the clouds and rain. More showers and storms are expected through Saturday and Sunday (even though I expect Thursday and Friday to still have the highest coverage overall). Many places may pick up 1 to 2 additional inches of rain Thursday through Sunday. Into next week, our forecast remains unsettled with rain chances hanging around and temperatures staying in the low to mid 80s. Keep the rain gear with you for things late into the week and weekend like high school or college football - we’ll continue to fine-tune things as we get closer!

