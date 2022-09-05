Harris County nonprofit helps community say goodbye to summer

HARRIS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The rain held out for fireworks to light up the sky in Harris County for a Labor Day weekend celebration.

Jeeah’s Hope Organization, an adoption and foster care ministry that serves the Chattahoochee Valley, celebrated their 7th annual ‘So Long Summer’ Labor Day Tailgate and Fireworks extravaganza.

On-site for everyone to enjoy were bouncy houses, food trucks, slip-n-slides, balloon art, face painting, and a drum line performance.

At sundown, a big finale with more than one-thousand fireworks to say goodbye to summer.

Director of Jeeah’s Hope, Nick Cash, shares this evening of fun is designed to connect families.

“The whole goal of tonight is to celebrate these heroic families that serve vulnerable children in our area and to invite the community out to come celebrate with them,” says Cash, “to have fun together and to invite the community to get to know more about Jeeah’s Hope.”

Jeeah’s Hope Organization exists to resource, connect, and strengthen adoptive and foster families in the Chattahoochee Valley.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.