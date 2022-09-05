Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Harris County nonprofit helps community say goodbye to summer

Jeeah's Hope Organization
Jeeah's Hope Organization(Source: Jeeah's Hope)
By Gabriela Johnson
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The rain held out for fireworks to light up the sky in Harris County for a Labor Day weekend celebration.

Jeeah’s Hope Organization, an adoption and foster care ministry that serves the Chattahoochee Valley, celebrated their 7th annual ‘So Long Summer’ Labor Day Tailgate and Fireworks extravaganza.

On-site for everyone to enjoy were bouncy houses, food trucks, slip-n-slides, balloon art, face painting, and a drum line performance.

At sundown, a big finale with more than one-thousand fireworks to say goodbye to summer.

Director of Jeeah’s Hope, Nick Cash, shares this evening of fun is designed to connect families.

“The whole goal of tonight is to celebrate these heroic families that serve vulnerable children in our area and to invite the community out to come celebrate with them,” says Cash, “to have fun together and to invite the community to get to know more about Jeeah’s Hope.”

Jeeah’s Hope Organization exists to resource, connect, and strengthen adoptive and foster families in the Chattahoochee Valley.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on 2nd Street in Columbus
Heavy police presence on 2nd and 14th St. in Columbus
South Columbus tenants fear homelessness after 60-day vacate notice
South Columbus tenants fear homelessness after 60-day vacate notice
David Cruz continues walk of faith journey in Florida
Two families of Columbus teen homicide victims call for justice
Two families of Columbus teen homicide victims call for justice
Kevin Perry & Christopher Hovey (L-R)
GBI: 2 Columbus men arrested on multiple child exploitation charges

Latest News

Columbus street named after East Urban Heights woman
Columbus street named after East Urban Heights woman
Russell County hosts annual Labor Day Fair
Construction continues to widen roads on South College St. in Auburn
Police presence on 2nd Street in Columbus
Heavy police presence on 2nd and 14th St. in Columbus