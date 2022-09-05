Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Key matchups for September 8-9

Valley vs Beauregard FB
Valley vs Beauregard FB(Source: WTVM)
By WTVM Digital Team
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A battle of two undefeated 7A schools in Alabama will take place Friday when Central travels to Opelika. Most teams in Georgia will have one more non-region game before mid-September.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PICK’EM

Cast your vote each week to weigh in on big games across Alabama and Georgia. We will reveal the fan vote, along with our sports team’s picks, every Wednesday night on “The Score”. You can watch the score by visiting this story or by downloading the WTVM app on Roku, Amazon Fire or Apple TV.

PLAY OF THE WEEK

Auburn, Beauregard and Troup County are your nominees for Play of the Week. You can vote daily through Thursday afternoon by visiting the Play of the Week page.

VOTE NOW: Auburn High School Tigers Athletics, Beauregard High School & Troup County High School are your nominees for Play of the Week! Follow the link to cast your vote >> https://bit.ly/2ZnUEFp

Posted by WTVM News Leader 9 on Friday, September 2, 2022

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on 2nd Street in Columbus
Heavy police presence on 2nd and 14th St. in Columbus
South Columbus tenants fear homelessness after 60-day vacate notice
South Columbus tenants fear homelessness after 60-day vacate notice
Two families of Columbus teen homicide victims call for justice
Two families of Columbus teen homicide victims call for justice
David Cruz continues walk of faith journey in Florida
Kevin Perry & Christopher Hovey (L-R)
GBI: 2 Columbus men arrested on multiple child exploitation charges

Latest News

Central vs Smiths Station 2022
SPORTS OVERTIME: High school football scores, highlights September 1-2nd
SPORTS OVERTIME WEEK 2 (PART 3)
SPORTS OVERTIME WEEK 2 (PART 3)
SPORTS OVERTIME WEEK 2 (PART 2)
SPORTS OVERTIME WEEK 2 (PART 2)
SPORTS OVERTIME WEEK 2 (PART 1)
SPORTS OVERTIME WEEK 2 (PART 1)