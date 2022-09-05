Business Break
Man arrested with drugs, cash after short chase ending in Meriwether Co.(Source: Talbot County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is arrested following a short police chase, where officers seized drugs and a significant amount of cash.

Talbot County Sheriff’s Office says deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop that led to a car chase, ending in Meriwether County.

Bryant Early was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and fleeing in an attempt to elude.

According to officials, investigators contacted Georgia State Patrol (GSP) for K9 assistance in searching Early’s vehicle.

During the search, narcotics suspected to be meth and a large amount of cash were found in the 2009 Lexus.

Meriwether Sheriff’s Office and GSP assisted Talbot County in this suspect’s arrest.

