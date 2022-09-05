Not as much rain for Labor Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain will be spottier and less common for the first half of the week than what we had over the weekend. Later this week, rain chances are expected to pick back up.

Rain chances look lowest Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Clouds and fog on this Monday morning will mix with some sun later. There is a chance for showers and storms, especially during the second half of the day. Around 30% rain coverage is expected with perhaps a little more of a focus north of Columbus. Highs between 86 and 90 degrees.

Have some inside plans just in case you encounter some of the spotty storms today. Rain won't be as widespread though. (Source: WTVM Weather)

It looks mostly dry Tuesday and Wednesday with only isolated storms and a rain coverage around 20%. Highs will be around 90 or just above.

Another push of moisture comes our way during the second half of the week increasing the rain chances again with at least scattered showers and thunderstorms. Right now, Friday/Saturday is sticking out as the highest rain coverage at around 50-60%. Highs will be closer to 80 as a result of more clouds and rain at times. Right now, about 1 to 2 inches of rain is in the forecast.

Rainfall projections over the next five days; most of this is expected toward late week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

If that system clear, drier air will try to filter again this time next week.

Rain chances increase again later this week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.