Not as much rain for Labor Day
Tyler’s forecast
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain will be spottier and less common for the first half of the week than what we had over the weekend. Later this week, rain chances are expected to pick back up.
Clouds and fog on this Monday morning will mix with some sun later. There is a chance for showers and storms, especially during the second half of the day. Around 30% rain coverage is expected with perhaps a little more of a focus north of Columbus. Highs between 86 and 90 degrees.
It looks mostly dry Tuesday and Wednesday with only isolated storms and a rain coverage around 20%. Highs will be around 90 or just above.
Another push of moisture comes our way during the second half of the week increasing the rain chances again with at least scattered showers and thunderstorms. Right now, Friday/Saturday is sticking out as the highest rain coverage at around 50-60%. Highs will be closer to 80 as a result of more clouds and rain at times. Right now, about 1 to 2 inches of rain is in the forecast.
If that system clear, drier air will try to filter again this time next week.
