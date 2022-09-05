Business Break
Road closure following fatal wreck on Ala. Hwy 50

Fatal crash Ala. Highway 50
Fatal crash Ala. Highway 50(WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An early morning two-vehicle crash has left two people dead in Chambers County, says the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division, the wreck happened on Sept. 5 on Ala. Highway 50 around 5:45 a.m., causing a road closure.

State troopers are still on the scene, working to clear the roads.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we provide an update on the roadway’s reopening.

