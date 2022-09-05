Russell County hosts annual Labor Day Fair

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Russell County held its annual Labor Day Fair in Seale, where everyone traded their work clothes for something a little more comfortable -- enjoying their time off celebrating Labor Day.

It is the unofficial end of summer and the beginning of the school year. On Labor Day, we celebrate the social and economic achievements of American Workers.

The front of the Old Russell County Courthouse served as the backdrop for the annual Labor Day Fair.

Live music, BBQ AND FAIR food, local vendors, a bounce house...AND

A part that kids really seem to enjoy -- CC, also known as the Christian Clown, who danced around with the kids as they enjoyed a day off from school.

“My favorite part is the joy that I bring to people. You know I feel silly, but when I see those smiles, it’s worth it. I don’t care how hot it is or how cold it is. I love what I do,” said Christian the Clown.

Siblings Alexis and Jace said it’s hard to choose their favorite part between slime crafts, snow cones, or even the bubbles, but they finally told me their decision if they had to choose one.

“Spending time with family,” said Alexis

“Face paint because it looks cool,” said Jace.

Brady Baird with Anniston First United Methodist Church said this is his family’s 2nd time joining in on the Labor Day fun, and their kids love the new tradition.

“We’ve tried to get in on the festivities and create an atmosphere where families and folks can come out and kind of be part of the community,” said Baird.

Chairman of Russell County Commission and event coordinator Chance Corbett said the free event brings the community together to meet new friends or reconnect with old ones.

“On Labor Day, we come together as a community for a free event for people to come and have some great food and talk to people, fellowship and just have a great time,” said Corbett.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.