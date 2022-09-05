Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Shooting on Kings Mountain Ct. in Columbus leaves 1 man dead

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is investigating a south Columbus shooting that left a 22-year-old man dead.

Police say the shooting occurred Sept. 3 on Kings Mountain Court

According to Coroner Buddy Bryan, Janleyon Langley was transported to a Columbus hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:09 p.m. from multiple gunshot wounds.

No arrests or motives have been made in this homicide.

However, anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact CPD.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on 2nd Street in Columbus
Heavy police presence on 2nd and 14th St. in Columbus
South Columbus tenants fear homelessness after 60-day vacate notice
South Columbus tenants fear homelessness after 60-day vacate notice
David Cruz continues walk of faith journey in Florida
Two families of Columbus teen homicide victims call for justice
Two families of Columbus teen homicide victims call for justice
Kevin Perry & Christopher Hovey (L-R)
GBI: 2 Columbus men arrested on multiple child exploitation charges

Latest News

Fatal crash Ala. Highway 50
Road closure following fatal wreck on Ala. Hwy 50
A chance of showers and storms on this Labor Day but we aren't expecting as many as what we had...
Monday Morning Weather on the Go
Police presence on 2nd Street in Columbus
Heavy police presence on 2nd and 14th St. in Columbus
Two families of Columbus teen homicide victims call for justice
Two families of Columbus teen homicide victims call for justice