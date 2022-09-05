Shooting on Kings Mountain Ct. in Columbus leaves 1 man dead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is investigating a south Columbus shooting that left a 22-year-old man dead.

Police say the shooting occurred Sept. 3 on Kings Mountain Court

According to Coroner Buddy Bryan, Janleyon Langley was transported to a Columbus hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:09 p.m. from multiple gunshot wounds.

No arrests or motives have been made in this homicide.

However, anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact CPD.

