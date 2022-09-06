1 man shot and killed in Columbus, neighbors concerned about crime

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “Soon as I get undressed and laid down, all I hear was pow, it sounded like a 40, and all I heard was pow, pow, pow,” says Deon Jackson. Deon Jackson says hearing gunshots near where he lives isn’t uncommon.

“Only time you hear gunshots is because of Ft. Benning. You hear the tanks, grenades. That’s the only time you hear machine guns,” says Jackson. He knew something was wrong when he heard shots closer to his home on Kings Mountain Court.

“This street, this area is really not bad. I’ve been here for five years. Don’t nothing happen over here,” says Jackson. But something did happen, Jackson says, behind this house.

22-year-old Janleyon Langley was shot and killed, and Jackson says he watched paramedics try to save him.

“I saw them resuscitating him and everything. I seen when they brought him back to life and his arms started moving,” says Jackson.

But it wasn’t enough as Langley would die from his injuries at Piedmont Hospital. for Jackson, hearing gunfire close to home makes him concerned for himself and his neighbors.

“This area is really not that bad, don’ nothing happens on the area. I mean nothing,” says Jackson.

He hopes police will find the person or people involved to keep the neighborhood safe.

