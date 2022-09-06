4 females assaulted victim on Whittlesey Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Saturday, Sept. 3, there were reports of a big commotion outside Hollywood Connection in Columbus.

Columbus police say it started at Hollywood Connection and spilled over to Cici’s Pizza on Whittlesey Road.

Four suspects followed the victim from the theatre to the pizza restaurant and then pushed the victim to the ground before physically assaulting them.

The victim suffered several injuries to the kneecap, elbow and bloody nose.

Muscogee County deputies and Columbus police were in big numbers to control the crowd.

