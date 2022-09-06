Business Break
Alabamians asked to serve community as poll workers

Alabamians are being encouraged to serve their community and volunteer as poll workers ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.
Alabamians are being encouraged to serve their community and volunteer as poll workers ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.(KTTC)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians are being encouraged to serve their community and volunteer as poll workers ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.

According to Secretary of State John Merrill, poll workers are paid election officials who serve at local polling places and carry out assigned procedures on election day. There are approximately 1,980 polling places across the state and each of those needs volunteers.

“Serving as a poll worker is an amazing opportunity to learn more about the election process while contributing to your community,” Merrill said. “It is vital that Alabamians step up and become poll workers!”

Poll workers must undergo training to carry out their election day responsibilities. Along with training, there are several other requirements to become a poll worker:

  • Must be a registered voter in the State of Alabama.
  • Must be registered to vote in the county where they desire to act as poll workers.
  • Must attend a mandatory poll worker training session. There are no exceptions to this requirement.
  • Cannot be a member of a candidate’s immediate family or the second degree of kinship and cannot be a member of a candidate’s political committee.

In addition, high school or college students age 16 or older can apply to become student poll worker interns. Students must be recommended by a principal, another school official, or the individual responsible for the student’s home instruction program. The student poll worker application must also be returned to the county probate judge for consideration.

For those interested in serving, the poll worker application must be returned to your county probate judge for consideration.

