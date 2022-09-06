Botanic in Opelika now open, offering various services

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - If you are looking for a date night getaway, a market, or even some plants, Botanic in Opelika is now open and can provide all your needs in one spot.

Botanic offers various services, starting with their Greenhouse, which consists of hundreds of different plants, a Market where they serve fresh pastries and coffee, and a shop that houses local vendors. You can also make reservations to dine at the Grille, southern cuisine in a unique setting.

Owner Stacy Brown said her main goal is for customers to enjoy an experience and make memories.

“We really are driven by that, and that’s what we want to happen here, trying to make a lot of different opportunities for people to make memories in beautiful places. Just thank you to everybody for their support, and we’ve just had a blast and were excited.”

Brown says part of the building is still under construction to add a rooftop bar, a beer garden and another restaurant. She also says they will be building 13 condos alongside the pond.

