Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Botanic in Opelika now open, offering various services

By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - If you are looking for a date night getaway, a market, or even some plants, Botanic in Opelika is now open and can provide all your needs in one spot.

Botanic offers various services, starting with their Greenhouse, which consists of hundreds of different plants, a Market where they serve fresh pastries and coffee, and a shop that houses local vendors. You can also make reservations to dine at the Grille, southern cuisine in a unique setting.

Owner Stacy Brown said her main goal is for customers to enjoy an experience and make memories.

“We really are driven by that, and that’s what we want to happen here, trying to make a lot of different opportunities for people to make memories in beautiful places. Just thank you to everybody for their support, and we’ve just had a blast and were excited.”

Brown says part of the building is still under construction to add a rooftop bar, a beer garden and another restaurant. She also says they will be building 13 condos alongside the pond.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested with drugs, cash after short chase ending in Meriwether Co.
Man arrested with drugs, cash after short chase ending in Meriwether Co.
Fatal crash Ala. Highway 50
Roadways open following fatal wreck on Ala. Hwy 50
4 females assaulted victim on Whittlesey Rd. in Columbus
4 females assaulted victim on Whittlesey Rd. in Columbus
1 man shot and killed in Columbus, neighbors concerned about crime
1 man shot and killed in Columbus, neighbors concerned about crime
David Cruz continues walk of faith journey in Florida

Latest News

Downtown Phenix City to urbanize with 30-year project
Midday Dee Time: Side hustles turning into dream jobs
Midday Dee Time: Side hustles turning into dream jobs
Columbus street named after East Urban Heights woman
Columbus street named after East Urban Heights woman
Jeeah's Hope Organization
Harris County nonprofit helps community say goodbye to summer