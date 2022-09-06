Business Break
Columbus native signs with Detroit Tigers organization

A local Columbus High School standout is headed to Major League Baseball.
By WTVM Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local Columbus High School standout is headed to Major League Baseball.

Josh Lester - who was a breakout star for the Blue Devils, and later went on to play for Missouri, received his call up to the Majors on Sunday.

Via Twitter, the Detroit Tigers organization released the news that they were picking up the 1st baseman’s contract. Lester has been playing within the organization for a few years now, his most recent assignment playing for the Toledo Mud Hens. He was called up after Lester hit 25 homers and held a .243 batting average in Triple-A for the Mud Hens.

And this isn’t the first time all eyes have been on Lester. Long-time Columbus natives would remember, he and 10 other Northern Little League baseball players won the 2006 Little League World Series. In fact, Lester himself made the final out in the last game of the Little League World Series.

Josh Lester and Kyle Carter sharing celebratory hugs after winning the 2006 Little League World Series(Source: ESPN)

Congratulations to Josh and the Lester family, and best of luck on the remainder of your season.

