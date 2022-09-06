Columbus students prepare for girl’s flag football tryouts

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Are you ready for football? We’re talking about girl’s flag football.

The season is expected to start on Sept. 19, and some high schools are already beginning the tryout process.

For Jordan High School, its flag football coach says it’s important to keep girls in all sports.

“A lot of the girls are excited because it is something different, and it is football. Even though it’s flag, they still get the chance to play football just like the boys,” said Cherine Cobb.

This is the third season for the girl’s football team, and Cobb hopes to get at least 20 girls on the team ready to win.

