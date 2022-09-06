Downtown Phenix City to urbanize with 30-year project

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Downtown Phenix City will soon be getting a makeover to create a more urban design for the city.

This project to create a more community-based downtown will be a 30-plus year project, but they will be working in phases to make this plan become a reality slowly. Residents can expect to see more local businesses, sidewalks, restaurants, and more.

Phenix City is joining forces with Orchestra Partners to create a vision board for the future of Downtown Phenix City.

“We’re trying to bring back the urban feel to our downtown development, were starting at south railroad street all the way to Dillingham,” says planning director Tracie Hadaway.

The plan includes making downtown more walkable and bike-friendly, activating community spaces, residential development, getting the riverfront more engaged all to create a more community-based downtown for residents and visitors.

Co-founder of Orchestra Partners, John Boone, said their goal is never to tear anything down but to build within all the space in Phenix City that isn’t being used.

“There’s already so much wide-open space, right there on the river. Tons of opportunity for additional green space since there is green space there already and there is so many different uses for property that are waiting to be fulfilled downtown,” said Boone.

Senior development manager Caroline Jenkins said the next step is getting the private sector involved and the funding.

“Gathering local investors, so these are folks that want to see a legacy happen in their downtown and want to be a part of the change,” said Jenkins.

Planning Director Tracie Hadaway said the vision shows a grid pattern easing all districts back into downtown to create a place everyone wants to spend time.

“We’ve got a gorgeous view of the river, and we do think that provides an opportunity for people to come over on our side,” said Hadaway.

The plan includes more parking to downtown as new developments and changes arise.

Once the city gets investors, they will start implementing the downtown construction plan.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.