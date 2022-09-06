Business Break
Jordan Vocational High School in Columbus introduces new program

By WTVM News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District’s Career, Technical and Agricultural Education Program (C-TAE) is letting the community know about the Heavy Equipment Operator Training Program at Jordan Vocational High School.

Jordan High Vocational High School is one of six schools across Georgia to offer this program.

The program is designed by a partnership between CAT Simulator and CW Matthews Contracting, Inc. to meet the rising workforce needs.

There are already 12 students enrolled who will be qualified to walk onto good-paying jobs once they complete the program.

Jordan High received a state grant for $400,000 to purchase four simulators the students are using for training.

