Limited rain, Plenty of heat through mid week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Umbrellas won’t get much use the next couple days unless you need one to stay cool. However, rain chances will quickly rise late in the week and at least part of the weekend.

Fog in spots on this Tuesday morning with an otherwise mostly sunny sky. Turning partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon with only a stray shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

There could be a bit of fog and mist early Wednesday. Otherwise, more clouds are expected to move in throughout the day. A few more late day storms are possible compared to Tuesday with rain coverage around 20 to 30%.

A slow moving system moving in from the west will drive up our rain chances as early as Thursday with the return of scattered showers and storms. As of now, rain coverage is highest Friday and even Saturday (around 60-70%) and we could see localized flooding with many getting a solid 1 to 2 inches of rainfall. Highs much closer to 80 degrees.

Rain chances should gradually decrease as we head into early next week.

