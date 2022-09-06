Midday Dee Time: Side hustles turning into dream jobs

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - WTVM News Leader 9 launched a midday show this week - Midday Dee Time - following the noon news with Cheryl Renee.

News Leader 9 is inviting viewers to #MiddayDeeTime with your questions and comments for the guests and about the show. If it’s important to you we want to hear about it.

Kicking off the first ever 12:30 p.m. show: we’re all dealing with inflation and high prices - times are rough out there for a lot folks and to make ends meet, people have side hustles, a second job.

Since the pandemic, side hustles have changed. Instead of taking on traditional part time jobs, people are creating their own opportunities and it looks like they’re going to need them... Top economists say the next year or two the economy could get worse.

According to the Federal Reserve, in 2023, inflation is going to continue to cause prices to increase. They’re predicting some companies won’t make it - while others will be laying people off. According to the Federal Reserve, we’re talking about losing 1.7 million jobs.

On Midday today, our Dee Armstrong spoke with three people who are making their side hustles work....And hoping their stories will encourage you to follow your dreams.

Below is a full interview with Juanita Maddox - she side hustles to sell her delicious meals. And you won’t believe what she does with her money...

Our second guest is Rhonda German - she’s a mother, singer, and realtor - none of those being her side hustle... Her side hustle is her passion, she sells ladies clothes for women who likes to be miss “put it on.”

Next is a man who put the hustle in side hustle and got so good at it, it became his full-time dream come true - the host of Late Kick. Some of you will remember Josh Pate as an anchor on WLTZ several years ago. But, behind the scenes he was hustling laying the foundation of his dream.

