Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Mostly Dry Wednesday; Turning Wetter by Week’s End

Derek’s Forecast!
Rainfall is forecast to be heavy at times late in the week and over the weekend. A good 1-2+...
Rainfall is forecast to be heavy at times late in the week and over the weekend. A good 1-2+ inches of rain is possible.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There weren’t many showers or storms around on this Tuesday, and Wednesday looks like it will be a mostly dry day for us too. Look for highs to climb into the 90s in some spots with some clouds and sunshine through the day. By Thursday - especially Thursday evening and night - the coverage of rain will increase in a big way, and there will be some storms in the mix too. While the coverage of rain appears to be around 50% on Thursday, look for that to jump to 70-80% on Friday. That should be the wettest day of this stretch of weather with a steady, soaking rain for parts of Friday. The weekend will feature scattered rain and storms - not a complete washout, but enough showers and storms around to where you will want to make sure you have a backup plan in case you have something going on outdoors. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s during this stretch of days. Things could start out a little wetter by next Monday, but look for a cold front to bring some drier air to the area by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. While afternoon temperatures won’t be impacted much, lows will drop into the 60s.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested with drugs, cash after short chase ending in Meriwether Co.
Man arrested with drugs, cash after short chase ending in Meriwether Co.
Fatal crash Ala. Highway 50
Roadways open following fatal wreck on Ala. Hwy 50
4 females assaulted victim on Whittlesey Rd. in Columbus
4 females assaulted victim on Whittlesey Rd. in Columbus
1 man shot and killed in Columbus, neighbors concerned about crime
1 man shot and killed in Columbus, neighbors concerned about crime
David Cruz continues walk of faith journey in Florida

Latest News

Hot and muggy Tuesday with only a stray shower or storm.
Limited rain, Plenty of heat through mid week
Sun, clouds and heat Tuesday with only a very slight rain chance.
Tuesday Morning Weather on the Go
Young boy gives "thumbs up" approval of his Labor Day beach day in Gulf Shores
Drier & Hotter Through Wednesday; Then Turning Wet
Rain/storms will be more typical of summer today and not so widespread.
Not as much rain for Labor Day