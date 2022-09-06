Mostly Dry Wednesday; Turning Wetter by Week’s End

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There weren’t many showers or storms around on this Tuesday, and Wednesday looks like it will be a mostly dry day for us too. Look for highs to climb into the 90s in some spots with some clouds and sunshine through the day. By Thursday - especially Thursday evening and night - the coverage of rain will increase in a big way, and there will be some storms in the mix too. While the coverage of rain appears to be around 50% on Thursday, look for that to jump to 70-80% on Friday. That should be the wettest day of this stretch of weather with a steady, soaking rain for parts of Friday. The weekend will feature scattered rain and storms - not a complete washout, but enough showers and storms around to where you will want to make sure you have a backup plan in case you have something going on outdoors. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s during this stretch of days. Things could start out a little wetter by next Monday, but look for a cold front to bring some drier air to the area by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. While afternoon temperatures won’t be impacted much, lows will drop into the 60s.

