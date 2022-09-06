Business Break
National Read a Book Day celebrated Tuesday

Tuesday, September 6th, is National Read a Book Day!
Tuesday, September 6th, is National Read a Book Day!(Nicki Clark/KFVS)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuesday, September 6th, is National Read a Book Day!

Books are a great way to escape from the chaos of everyday life.. they also go a long way to helping us expand our knowledge and challenge our perspectives.

Reading improves memory and concentration, and it can reduce stress. And research has shown that older adults who spend time reading show a slower cognitive decline and tend to participate in more mentally stimulating activities over their lifetime.

It’s really pretty easy to celebrate “National Read a Book Day”, just pick up a book and start reading. If you’re reading a book today, share it on social media with the hashtag #readabookday.

It’s #nationalreadabookday! I’m reading along with my kids right now. Huddy’s in 4th grade reading “Because of Winn...

Posted by Bethany Davis WSFA 12 News on Tuesday, September 6, 2022

