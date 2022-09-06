NBC’s ‘Days of Our Lives’ transitions to stream exclusively on Peacock app

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “Days of Our Lives” is transitioning to air exclusively on Peacock beginning Monday, September 12.

The decision to move “Days of Our Lives” to a streaming service was made by NBC, not WTVM News Leader 9.

Peacock will have a special offer through the month of September. New Peacock Premium customers will be able to sign up for just $1.99 per month or $19.99 for one year. The pricing listed is a limited-time offer.

Most Xfinity, Cox and Spectrum Cable subscriptions include a complimentary Peacock Premium account.

“Days of Our Lives” will exclusively premiere new episodes for season 58, beginning on Monday, September 12 – they will be available at 6 a.m. EST every weekday. The past 100 rolling episodes will be available on the platform as well.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS:

“Days of Our Lives” is NOT being canceled

This move to the streaming platform is more reflective of how people currently watch “Days of Our Lives”

‘Days’ has had a strong digital audience for several years, with nearly 40% of audiences time shifting the show.

Peacock will be the one place where ‘Days’ fans can access new daily episodes, past episodes and “Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem”

‘Days’ will never be preempted on Peacock or interrupted by breaking news and will also have a lighter advertising load

The timing of the move coincides with the start of the new daytime season on Monday, Sept 12.

Peacock is available to view on any internet enabled device including tablets, laptops, desktop computers and through Smart TV’s that are OTT compatible.

The NBC Network knows ‘Days’ has a passionate fan base, so to ease the transition for your viewers, there is a live call center for fans to chat with at 855-597-1827.

