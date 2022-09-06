NBC’s ‘Days of Our Lives’ transitions to stream exclusively on Peacock app
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “Days of Our Lives” is transitioning to air exclusively on Peacock beginning Monday, September 12.
The decision to move “Days of Our Lives” to a streaming service was made by NBC, not WTVM News Leader 9.
Peacock will have a special offer through the month of September. New Peacock Premium customers will be able to sign up for just $1.99 per month or $19.99 for one year. The pricing listed is a limited-time offer.
Most Xfinity, Cox and Spectrum Cable subscriptions include a complimentary Peacock Premium account.
“Days of Our Lives” will exclusively premiere new episodes for season 58, beginning on Monday, September 12 – they will be available at 6 a.m. EST every weekday. The past 100 rolling episodes will be available on the platform as well.
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS:
- “Days of Our Lives” is NOT being canceled
- This move to the streaming platform is more reflective of how people currently watch “Days of Our Lives”
- ‘Days’ has had a strong digital audience for several years, with nearly 40% of audiences time shifting the show.
- Peacock will be the one place where ‘Days’ fans can access new daily episodes, past episodes and “Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem”
- ‘Days’ will never be preempted on Peacock or interrupted by breaking news and will also have a lighter advertising load
- The timing of the move coincides with the start of the new daytime season on Monday, Sept 12.
- Peacock is available to view on any internet enabled device including tablets, laptops, desktop computers and through Smart TV’s that are OTT compatible.
The NBC Network knows ‘Days’ has a passionate fan base, so to ease the transition for your viewers, there is a live call center for fans to chat with at 855-597-1827.
