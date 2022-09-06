Opelika officers searching for high-speed chase suspect after burglary

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Officers are asking for the public’s help in locating a high-speed chase suspect that stole multiple firearms from a business in Opelika.

On September 6, at approximately 5:09 a.m., the Opelika Police Department responded to a burglary at Colorvision Rent to Own & Pawn - located at 3412 Pepperell Parkway.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the front of the business had been damaged by a vehicle driving into it. Officers also located multiple cabinets containing firearms that were damaged within the business.

The suspect had fled the scene in a red Dodge Charger which was later found by officers driving on Pepperell Parkway. After a high-speed chase, the suspect abandoned the vehicle on S. 6th Street.

Officers were unable to locate the suspect, however, all of the stolen firearms, which had been taken from Colorvision during the burglary, were recovered from inside the suspect’s vehicle.

If you have any information on this incident or the identity of the suspect, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

