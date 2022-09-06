Business Break
Three arrested on burglary and theft charges in Auburn
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Division arrested three men on burglary and theft charges.

On Sept. 5, officers arrested 19-year-old Marquavion Armoney Hughley, of Opelika, 19-year-old Jacobbi Denard Sterling, of Montgomery, and 20-year-old Daylen Ja’Micheal Mills, of Opelika, on felony warrants charging each with burglary third degree and theft of property first degree.

The arrest stems from officers responding to a burglary call at a business located in the 200 block of North Ross Street on Sept. 4.

Hughley and Sterling were contacted in a vehicle at the scene and Mills was apprehended after fleeing the scene on foot.

Stolen property was recovered and after further investigation, the suspects were charged with burglary and theft.

Hughley, Mills and Sterling were transported to the Lee County Jail and are being held on an $8,000 bond.

