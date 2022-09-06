Business Break
WATCH: Apple creates app for when you get pulled over

By Katrice Nolan
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - No matter who you are, you might get a little nervous if you see red and blue flashing lights in your rearview mirror. However, now your phone could bring you a little peace of mind.

Apple introduced an app for iPhone users to help people stay calm if they get pulled over.

To learn more about how this app works, watch below:

