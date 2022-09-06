WATCH: Apple creates app for when you get pulled over

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - No matter who you are, you might get a little nervous if you see red and blue flashing lights in your rearview mirror. However, now your phone could bring you a little peace of mind.

Apple introduced an app for iPhone users to help people stay calm if they get pulled over.

To learn more about how this app works, watch below:

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.