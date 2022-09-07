1 dead after officer-involved shooting on Earline Ave. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An officer is placed on administrative leave following an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead.

On Sept. 7, according to the Columbus Police Department (CPD), officers responded to an investigation request of a domestic dispute on Earline Avenue.

During the investigation, authorities encountered a suspect who shot a firearm at them and then ran away.

As police pursued the suspect, gunshots were fired again, hitting one officer.

The officer returned fire and struck the suspect. Although officials performed life-saving measures, the suspect succumbed to their injuries.

CPD’s Office of Professional Standard will conduct an internal investigation into the incident along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The officer involved in the shooting will remain on paid administrative leave pending the completion of the investigation, says CPD.

