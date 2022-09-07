Auburn Univ., US Army host ceremony for $18M deal signing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A historic $18 million agreement between the U.S. Army and the University of Auburn was in the works on Sept. 7.

The university and Army leadership finalized the plan by signing on the dotted line.

A special signing ceremony, open to the public, was held at Auburn’s College of Forestry, Wildlife and Environment.

The partnership begins natural resource management services to eight military bases across the southeast -- Fort Rucker in Alabama, Ft. Benning and Gordon, to name a few.

The deal will expand Auburn’s research opportunities and help support Ft. Benning’s environmental compliance program needs.

“Auburn with our abilities that we bring to the table and terms of natural resources in the environment brings together that academic than its practical application part of that, and it’s a marriage of two entities that need to be together,” said Lt. Gen. (Ret) Ronald Burgess, Auburn University’s Executive VP.

This deal is set to begin in April.

