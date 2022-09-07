Crews respond to sulfur dioxide leak in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Emergency crews responded to a leaking regulator on a 2-ton sulfur dioxide vessel at the Phenix City waste water treatment plant Tuesday afternoon.

Fire Marshal Chief John Shull says the leak has since been contained. He says crews tightened the tank valve and a regulator when they were on scene. A small leak was reported, but due to the chemical, they wanted to make sure they had the right response.

Chief Shull did state that he was not on scene, but did receive this from a captain that was on scene.

No injuries were reported and no evacuations were needed.

