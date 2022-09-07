Forecast Turning Wetter by Week’s End

Business Break
State of Emergency issued in Chattooga and Floyd counties after major flooding
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After some dry days so far this week, we will see a significant change to our weather as we go into Thursday and Friday. Wet weather will build back in to the area with the highest coverage coming as we head into Friday. It may be a steady, soaking rain at times, and that could also linger into the weekend. While we expect Friday to feature the best overall coverage, you’ll want to be prepared for wet weather - and have a backup plan for anything you might have going on outdoors - all the way through Monday of next week. Highs on Thursday will be back in the mid to upper 80s, but expect the lower 80s on Friday and Saturday, and really any day that we deal with a high coverage of rain and storms. The big news in the forecast is the cold front that’s coming next week - while it won’t impact the high temperatures that much (those numbers will still be in the mid to upper 80s with some low 90s!), the morning lows will be significantly cooler (back in the mid to upper 60s in spots) as much drier air settles in across the Chattahoochee Valley for the middle and end of next week.

