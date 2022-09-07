Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Gas prices continue to drop for the 12th week in a row

The national average price of gas has fallen to $3.75, which is down 29.5 cents from a month...
The national average price of gas has fallen to $3.75, which is down 29.5 cents from a month ago but is still 57.6 cents higher than a year ago.(Live 5/File)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Gas prices are on the decline for the 12th consecutive week, which is the longest streak since 2018, according to GasBuddy.

The national average price of gas has fallen to $3.75, which is down 29.5 cents from a month ago but is still 57.6 cents higher than a year ago.

Gas analysis experts are hopeful the decrease in gas prices will continue into the fall but could be contingent upon what happens in the tropics.

“According to weather analysts, it’s the first time in 25 years that a named Atlantic storm did not develop in August. That’s the good news,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “But we still have another month of peak hurricane season, and these storms can affect gas prices by disrupting oil production and refining.”

GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan noted that the switch to winter gasoline will happen in just over a week and should provide some additional relief at the pumps.

Most of the country’s least expensive markets fall in the southern region and include states like Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi and Georgia.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested with drugs, cash after short chase ending in Meriwether Co.
Man arrested with drugs, cash after short chase ending in Meriwether Co.
4 females assaulted victim on Whittlesey Rd. in Columbus
4 females assaulted victim on Whittlesey Rd. in Columbus
1 man shot and killed in Columbus, neighbors concerned about crime
1 man shot and killed in Columbus, neighbors concerned about crime
Fatal crash Ala. Highway 50
Roadways open following fatal wreck on Ala. Hwy 50
Three arrested on burglary and theft charges in Auburn
Three arrested on burglary and theft charges in Auburn

Latest News

Opelika City Council adopts mayor’s redistricting plan
Opelika City Council adopts mayor’s redistricting plan
A man walks past a Cineworld cinema in Leicester Square, London, on Oct. 5, 2020. Cineworld...
Cineworld, owner of Regal Cinemas, is filing for bankruptcy
Dr Tim Maloney and Andika Priyatno work at the site in a cave in East Kalimantan, Borneo,...
One-legged Stone Age skeleton may show oldest amputation
FILE - This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant...
Shelling resumes near Ukraine nuclear plant, despite risks
Opelika City Council adopts mayor’s redistricting plan
Opelika City Council adopts mayor’s redistricting plan