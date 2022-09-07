Health fair to be hosted in Randolph County

CUTHBERT, Ga. (WTVM) - Randolph County is set to host a health fair.

Free food boxes will be given out to people with complete health screenings. Cash incentives will also be given to the first 50 people to receive a COVID vaccination.

The fair will be held on Sept. 10 from 11 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Randolph County Learning Center, located at 241 Highway 82 E, Cuthbert, Ga.

For more additional questions or information, contact 22-732-3796.

