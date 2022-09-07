Health fair to be hosted in Randolph County
The fair will be held on Sept. 10 from 11 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Randolph County Learning Center, located at 241 Highway 82 E, Cuthbert, Ga.
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CUTHBERT, Ga. (WTVM) - Randolph County is set to host a health fair.
Free food boxes will be given out to people with complete health screenings. Cash incentives will also be given to the first 50 people to receive a COVID vaccination.
The fair will be held on Sept. 10 from 11 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Randolph County Learning Center, located at 241 Highway 82 E, Cuthbert, Ga.
For more additional questions or information, contact 22-732-3796.
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.