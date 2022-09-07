Business Break
Two heavy police presences near Veterans Pkwy. in Columbus

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There are two heavy police presence scenes in Columbus.

Crews on the scene have reported that a Columbus Police Department vehicle was involved in a crash on Veterans Parkway at Manchester Expressway.

CPD vehicle involved in crash
CPD vehicle involved in crash(Source: WTVM)

The cause of the police presence at this time is currently unknown - however, the northbound lane on Veterans Parkway is closed at this time.

Another police presence is active on 43rd Street and Gilbert Avenue. It’s also unknown at this time if the scenes are connected.

43rd Street and Gilbert Avenue
43rd Street and Gilbert Avenue(Source: WTVM)

News Leader 9 has reached out to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and CPD and have not heard back.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information.

