Midday Dee Time: Growing up in south Columbus

Midday Dee Time: Side hustles turning into dream jobs
By Dee Armstrong
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today’s topic in Midday Dee Time is about growing up in the southside.

South and east Columbus have been where most of the city’s Black people live, but, they haven’t always been identified as crime-ridden and dangerous places to reside.

Today, I’m reminding you good stuff and good people come out of southside.

I met Khalil Duggins doing his thing - helping his grandmother produce a program I hosted. I was determined to let folks see the other side of southside Columbus. All of the drugs and gangs were open to Khalil, however, he chose a different path. What made him choose the safer way of life?

Rasheeda Ali, radio icon and founder of Grannies on Guard, knows that excitement young people get when doing wrong things leads them to jail or ends in death. In fact, she’s had two grandsons shot due to violence in Columbus - losing one of them to violence.

Rasheeda and Khalil talk with Dee on advice for the 16-year-old boy to stay away from the dangers of the streets - advice she wishes she could tell her late grandson.

