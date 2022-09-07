Mostly dry for now but wetter weather arrives soon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rainfall looks limited for one more day before the return of moisture brings back better rain chances, especially toward the end of the workweek and the beginning of the weekend.

We'll go from isolated showers or storms today to a much better chance of rain by late Thursday and Friday! (Source: WTVM Weather)

Clouds mixed with some sun on this Wednesday. A very warm and muggy afternoon is expected with highs between 88 and 91. There will be a few isolated showers and storms but a majority of us should avoid rain today.

Some sun today, just not a lot of rain yet. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Some more breaks in the clouds are expected overnight into early Thursday before clouds rush back in from the south. After a dry start to Thursday, scattered showers and storms are forecast to increase from the south as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. Rain coverage looks to be around 50%. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Scattered showers continue Thursday night.

One representation of what the radar will start looking like later Thursday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Cloudy, muggy, breezy and wet at times Friday with rounds of rain and storms likely even in the morning. Rainfall will be heavy at times and localized flooding is possible. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80, cooler only because of the clouds and rain.

Wash the car before Thursday afternoon before rain chances really increase! (Source: WTVM Weather)

We stay on the unsettled side for the weekend with a continuation of scattered showers and storms. For now, we have about a 50-60% rain coverage. We should see a little bit of sun from time to time. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Looking unsettled at times for the weekend with a good chance of scattered showers and storms before drying out next week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Some changes are expected next week. The slow moving system should finally push south of us by Tuesday or Wednesday, helping to dry us out. While the afternoons look warm and sunnier, the mornings look cooler! To date, we’ve had 78 days in a row with overnight lows in the 70s. Just about everyone should have lows in the 60s by mid next week. Stay tuned!

As of Wednesday morning, we've had 78 days in a row of overnight lows at 70 or above... every day this summer. This streak should end next week! (Source: WTVM Weather)

